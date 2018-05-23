As Fleet Week sets sail in New York City, let's take a look back at Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members enjoying our city.

Sailors have been visiting NYC almost annually since 1984, and this year's event runs from Wednesday to Tuesday.

Scroll down to see Fleet Week photos through the years, and check out events to attend during this year's festivities.

Sailor aboard the USS Guadalcanal stand on deck as it passes the World Trade Center into New York Harbor on June 2, 1994, as part of a Fleet Week celebration of the 50th Anniversary of D-Day.

Sailors on the Aircraft Carrier USS America "man the rails" as the ship steams past the Statue of Liberty at the start of the eighth annual Fleet Week in New York on May 24, 1995.

President Bill Clinton addresses sailors gathered at the Intrepid Museum in Manhattan during Fleet Week on May 22, 1996.

The Marine Corps Tug-Of-War team pulls against the New York City Police team on May 24, 1997, during Fleet Week events at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in Manhattan. The Marines lost to the police.

The Amphibious Assault Ship USS Wasp passes under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge as it makes its way upriver to Manhattan for Fleet Week 1999.

Miss New York City 2001 Andrea Plummer with Navy E5 James Lytton in Times Square during Fleet Week on May 23, 2002.

The amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima pulls into Pier 88 after sailing up the Hudson River to kick off Fleet Week on May 22, 2002, in New York City.

A Coast Guard boat sprays water as Fleet Week begins in NYC on May 22, 2002.

A ships sails into New York Harbor for Fleet Week on May 22, 2002.

Elementary school students in Brooklyn wave flags to welcome passing ships arriving for Fleet Week on May 22, 2002.

A sailor competes in the annual Fleet Week Team/Ship Arm Wrestling Championships at the Intrepid Museum on May 23, 2003, in Manhattan.

The Coast Guard cutter Reliance sails to the Intrepid Air, Sea & Space Museum during the Fleet Week Parade of Ships on May 26, 2004.

The Navy's Derrick White from the USS Shreveport is greeted by a well-wisher as sailor Cody Brigman looks on in Times Square during Fleet Week on May 25, 2005.

A Navy sailor from the USS John F. Kennedy flashes a peace sign while riding on the subway during Fleet Week on May 27, 2005, in Manhattan.

On board the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier as it arrives in New York Harbor as sailors and Marines "man the rails," as a salute to the city, on May 25, 2005

Sgt. Avon Paul leads the Marines team in the tug of war tournament during the Fleet Week celebration held at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, May 27, 2006.

Kelsey Grammer, Halle Berry and Hugh Jackman pose with crew members of the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge during the opening day of Fleet Week on May 24, 2006, in Manhattan

The city's 20th annual Fleet Week kicks off with the parade of ships up the Hudson River, from the Verazzano-Narrows Bridge to the George Washington Bridge on May 23, 2007.

The city's 20th annual Fleet Week kicked off May 23, 2007, with the parade of ships up the Hudson River.

Sailors in the upper deck stand for the national anthem at the start of Fleet Week during the game between Baltimore and the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2008.

Navy sailors Joshua Seligmann, left, and Corey Berkbigler, based in Norfolk, Virginia, take in the sights in Times Square during Fleet Week on May 21, 2009.

The New York Red Bulls play a friendly match against the Navy on the deck of the USS Intrepid on May 21, 2009, in Manhattan.

Navy sailors from the USS Wasp dance with the New York Knicks City Dancers during a Fleet Week kickoff event in Times Square on May 24, 2007.

Paris Hilton and U.S. servicemen attend the USO Swinging Salute to our Troops Fleet Week kick off at The Union Square Ballroom on May 26, 2010, in Manhattan.

Sailors aboard the USS James E. Williams pass by the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor on May 26, 2010.

Army soldiers walk in formation as the USS Iwo Jima passes under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge behind at the start of Fleet Week on May 26, 2010.

The U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard's Silent Drill Team walks through Times Square during a performance as part of Fleet Week festivities May 27, 2011.

Sailors aboard the Indonesian tall ship Dewaruci sail past the Statue of Liberty during Fleet Week on May 23, 2012.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation over the USS Donald Cook on the Hudson River during the Parade of Ships for the start of Fleet Week on May 23, 2012.

The Ecuadorean tall ship Guayas passes the Empire State Building on May 23, 2012.

U.S. Navy Ensign Christopher Welty in Times Square during Fleet Week festivities on May 26, 2012.

Fleet Week kicks off on May 21, 2014.

Seamen Ponce, left, and Gould hold an American flag on deck the USS Oak Hill during the Parade of Sails as their vessel moves on the Hudson River during the first day of Fleet Week on May 21 2014.

Sailors aboard the USS Oak Hill during the Parade of Sails as their vessel moves on the Hudson River during the first day of Fleet Week on May 21, 2014.

People at the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum watch as the USS San Antonio takes part in the Parade of Ships to mark the start of Fleet Week on May 20, 2015.

People wave as the USS Stout sails past during the Parade of Ships at the start of Fleet Week on May 20, 2015.

Navy sailors watch from Red Hook, Brooklyn, as the USS Farragut sails into New York Harbor for Fleet Week on May 25, 2016.

The USS Farragut sails into New York Harbor for Fleet Week on May 25, 2016.

The USS Bataan and USCGC Katherine Walker arrive in New York Harbor in Manhattan for Fleet Week on Wednesday, May 25, 2016.

Sailors on board of USS Bataan (LHD 5) arrive in New York Harbor for Fleet Week on May 25, 2016, in Manhattan.

Sailors and Marines stand on the deck of the USS Bataan (LHD 5) as it arrives at Pier 88 during the "Parade of Ships" ceremony to kick off Fleet Week in Manhattan on May 25, 2016.

Sailors on board of USS Bataan (LHD 5) arrive in New York Harbor in Manhattan on May 25, 2016 for Fleet Week.

Marines walk around Times Square in Manhattan during Fleet Week on May 25, 2016.

Sailors walk around Times Square in Manhattan during Fleet Week on May 25, 2016.

Marines walk around Times Square in Manhattan during Fleet Week on May 25, 2016.

World War II veteran Armando "Chick" Galella, 96, tosses a commemorative wreath in the Hudson River from aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Complex during a Memorial Day ceremony in Manhattan, on May 29, 2017. The event was part of the Fleet Week 2017 festivities.

A Military Fag Detail unfurls an American flag during a Memorial Day ceremony aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Complex in Manhattan, Monday, May 29, 2017.

The USS Kearsarge joins The Parade of Ships as it makes its way past the Statue of Liberty on the opening day of Fleet Week on May 24, 2017.

A Coast Guard ship makes its way past the Statue of Liberty on the opening day of Fleet Week on May 24, 2017.

The USS Kearsarge joins The Parade of Ships as it makes its way past the Statue of Liberty on the opening day of Fleet Week on May 24, 2017.

Spectators watch the USS Kearsarge as it joins The Parade of Ships on opening day of Fleet Week on May 24, 2017.

Fleet Week procession of ships into New York Harbor on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

The USS Arlington passing Jersey City during the Fleet Week procession of ships into New York Harbor on Wednesday May 23, 2018.