Florida woman files new federal rape suit against Alexander brothers days before sex trafficking trial in NYC

Alon, Oren, and Tal Alexander brothers’ photos are displayed in Miami, Florida, after they were arrested in December 2024.

New federal sex abuse charges have been filed against twins Alon and Oren Alexander in the Southern District of Florida — days before they’re set to face a jury that will decide whether to convict them and their older brother, Tal Alexander, on 12 counts of sex trafficking and assault in Manhattan’s federal court.

Tiffany Rodriguez says the Alexander twins drugged her inside a Miami nightclub, then drove her to Oren Alexander’s apartment in Sunny Isles Beach, where the brothers restrained her by forcing her head and legs through the frame of an office chair, and raped her simultaneously and separately.

She alleges the brothers would switch positions, with one raping her and the other recording her while forcing her mouth on his penis. The brothers then sent those videos to her boyfriend, the suit charges.

Rodriguez says she also received threatening messages from a private investigator working for Alexanders, who coerced her out of reporting the rape by saying her credibility would be attacked and referencing her personal history.

Rodriguez says the rape happened in 2016, but she didn’t go to the police for years out of fear and shame. After the Alexanders were arrested on criminal charges on Dec. 11, 2024, and she learned she hadn’t been the only one allegedly assaulted by the brothers, she filed a civil lawsuit against the brothers in Miami.

Over 60 women have accused the three brothers of rape, sexual assault and sex trafficking since March 2024. Civil and criminal charging documents have repeatedly alleged the brothers drugged and raped women after using their wealth and influence as luxury real estate moguls to entice, coerce and trick women to meet, go to parties and take luxury, paid-for vacations for over a decade.

Rodriguez’s suit levies a civil human trafficking and sex trafficking charge against the twins.

Rodriguez also names as defendants the Alexanders’ parents, their company Kent Security, which Alon Alexander was working for, and Douglass Elliman, the real estate brokerage Oren was working for at the time. She says the parents and companies knew or should have known of the brothers’ actions and still continued providing them with money and resources, either through gifts or salaries, thus knowingly supporting their sex trafficking ring.

The Alexanders have been accused of working together to sexually assault women since high school. Their conduct reportedly was an open secret in the real estate business; charging papers reference multiple female Douglass Elliman employees who reported feeling unwell after accepting drinks from the Alexanders and being sexually assaulted by them.

Rodriguez’s suit also names Basement Miami, the nightclub where she met the Alexanders, saying its management knew or should have known that the brothers frequently brought women to the club, drugged their drinks and drove them away to sexually assault and rape them.

Prosecutors say the club not only continued allowing their conduct, because they benefited financially from how much money the Alexanders spent there, but also was directly involved with their operations, including bringing women over to their table who seemed particularly attractive or intoxicated and helping the brothers transport the women out of the club.

Rodriguez is represented by Arick Fudali of The Bloom Firm.