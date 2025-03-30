A prominent NYC politician called an ambitious park project near the Mets’ home field a home run for Queens on Sunday.

State Sen. John Liu said during a press conference near Citi Field that legislation will be in the works to pave the way for the new Metropolitan Park casino development in Queens. The move would turn parkland near Citi Field into commercial space.

More specifically, it will also help Mets owner Steve Cohen in his bid to build an $8 billion dollar casino complex in the area.

During the press conference, Liu unveiled the big plan for the Flushing Skypark at Metropolitan Park, an infrastructure project that aims to revitalize the neighborhood’s waterfront and connect the town’s downtown area to neighborhoods separated by Flushing Creek.

Liu emphasized the need for improved public infrastructure as part of the larger Metropolitan Park casino development plan. The skypark section of the plan includes expanding the borough’s pedestrian and bike path network.

Cohen and Hard Rock International embraced the skypark vision. The agreement formalizes their “commitment to secure regulatory approvals and public and private funding” necessary to complete the Flushing Skypark project.

A pedestrian and bicycle bridge inspired by Manhattan’s High Line will span the Flushing Creek and connect downtown Flushing from 39th Avenue and College Point Boulevard to Willets Point. The centerpiece will be a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge lined with recreational and congregate facilities connecting Downtown Flushing and Willets Point, as part of the plan.

Liu will soon introduce legislation to expand the permitted uses for the 50 acres of asphalt parking lots around Citi Field.

“The Flushing community has long aspired to have greater access to our waterfront and the other side of Flushing Creek,” Liu said. “The Roosevelt Avenue and Northern Boulevard bridges cater to vehicular traffic but deter pedestrians and cyclists. The new Flushing Skypark will greatly enhance recreational and transportation options, and I am heartened by the sincere commitment of Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International to making it happen.”

Liu added that Cohen and Hard Rock International committed to paying $100 million for capital improvements to the infrastructure of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, which he said would be a “substantial benefit” for the community.

“In the spirit of collaboration I will introduce legislation to create a pathway that makes these community benefits possible,” the senator said.

Cohen said the planned Skypark will benefit Queens, but if it does not come to fruition, he will stick to his commitment to improving the larger Flushing Meadows park.

“Metropolitan Park is committed to working to make Flushing Skypark a reality,” he said. “And if for any reason we cannot, then we will still follow through on our commitment to the community by dedicating $100 million to the betterment of Flushing Meadows Corona Park.”

Although the project has support from an array of NYC and Queens representatives, including Borough President Donovan Richards and most of the city council, it also has its fair share of opponents.

Queens state Sen. Jessica Ramos, also a candidate for mayor, said last May that she would not introduce legislation to alienate parkland in Corona for a casino.

“Whether people rallied for or against Metropolitan Park, I heard the same dreams for Corona,” she said. “We want investment and opportunity, we are desperate for green space and recreation for the whole family. We disagree on the premise that we have to accept a casino in our backyard as the trade-off.”