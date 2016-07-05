Forbes Magazine top colleges list includes Columbia University

Forbes Magazine released its ranking of the top 20 colleges in the nation.

Columbia University ranked 16th on Forbes Magazine’s list of top 20 colleges in the nation, released July 5, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jose Jordan

Forbes Magazine released Tuesday the top 20 colleges in the nation and New York’s Ivy League school made the cut.

Columbia University ranked 16 among the schools beating out Dartmouth College and Tufts University. The Morningside Heights campus dropped one place from last year as Northwestern University took 15th place.

The full list of 660 colleges will be released Wednesday. Forbes used several factors to come up with its rankings including: student satisfaction, postgraduate success, student debt, four-year graduation rate and academic success.

The top 25 colleges are:

1. Stanford University

2. Williams College

3. Princeton University

4. Harvard University

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

6. Yale University

7. Pomona College

8. Brown University

9. Wesleyan University

10. Swarthmore College

11. University of Pennsylvania

12. Amherst College

13. Universityof Notre Dame

14. UnitedStates Military Academy

15. Northwestern University

16. Columbia University

17. Dartmouth College

18. Tufts University

19. Bowdoin College

20. University of Chicago