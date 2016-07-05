Forbes Magazine top colleges list includes Columbia University

Forbes Magazine released Tuesday the top 20 colleges in the nation and New York’s Ivy League school made the cut.
Columbia University ranked 16 among the schools beating out Dartmouth College and Tufts University. The Morningside Heights campus dropped one place from last year as Northwestern University took 15th place.
The full list of 660 colleges will be released Wednesday. Forbes used several factors to come up with its rankings including: student satisfaction, postgraduate success, student debt, four-year graduation rate and academic success.
The top 25 colleges are:
1. Stanford University
2. Williams College
3. Princeton University
4. Harvard University
5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
6. Yale University
7. Pomona College
8. Brown University
9. Wesleyan University
10. Swarthmore College
11. University of Pennsylvania
12. Amherst College
13. Universityof Notre Dame
14. UnitedStates Military Academy
15. Northwestern University
16. Columbia University
17. Dartmouth College
18. Tufts University
19. Bowdoin College
20. University of Chicago