Forbes’ richest people list includes ex-Mayor Bloomberg, 9 other NYers

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is the top New Yorker on the list with a net worth of $45 billion.

Forbes Magazine on Tuesday released its 2016 list of the 400 richest people in the world, with several New Yorkers making the cut.

Bill Gates topped the list for the 23rd consecutive year with a net worth of $81 billion, followed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is worth $67 billion.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is the top New Yorker on the list at No. 6 with a net worth of $45 billion.

Here are the other New Yorkers who made the index, with their ranking:

7. David Koch, investor – $42 billion

26. Carl Icahn, investor – $15.7 billion

33. Ronald Perelman, investor – $12.2 billion

38. Rupert Murdoch, media mogul – $11.1 billion

42. Samuel Newhouse, media mogul – $10.5 billion

45. Stephen Schwarzman, investor – $10.3 billion

48. Leonard Lauder, chair of Estee Lauder – $9 billion

52. John Paulson, hedge fund manager – $8.6 billion

48. Stephen Ross, real estate developer – $7.4 billion