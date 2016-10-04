Forbes’ richest people list includes ex-Mayor Bloomberg, 9 other NYers

Forbes Magazine on Tuesday released its 2016 list of the 400 richest people in the world, with several New Yorkers making the cut.
Bill Gates topped the list for the 23rd consecutive year with a net worth of $81 billion, followed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is worth $67 billion.
Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is the top New Yorker on the list at No. 6 with a net worth of $45 billion.
Here are the other New Yorkers who made the index, with their ranking:
7. David Koch, investor – $42 billion
26. Carl Icahn, investor – $15.7 billion
33. Ronald Perelman, investor – $12.2 billion
38. Rupert Murdoch, media mogul – $11.1 billion
42. Samuel Newhouse, media mogul – $10.5 billion
45. Stephen Schwarzman, investor – $10.3 billion
48. Leonard Lauder, chair of Estee Lauder – $9 billion
52. John Paulson, hedge fund manager – $8.6 billion
48. Stephen Ross, real estate developer – $7.4 billion