A Queens man has been arrested in connection with three Forest Hills trash fires last week, police said.

Samer Shuaib, 36, was charged with arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment after authorities alleged that he set rubbish on fire at three Austin Street locations last Wednesday between 11:49 p.m. and midnight.

No one was injured in the fires, cops said.

Shuaib is not believed to be linked to a series of Forest Hills fires that damaged homes under construction back in November.