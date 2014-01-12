Fort Lee mayor: I take Gov. Christie at his word

Fort Lee, N.J. Mayor Mark Sokolich takes Gov. Chris Christie “at his word” regarding the governor’s assertion that he knew …

Fort Lee, N.J. Mayor Mark Sokolich takes Gov. Chris Christie “at his word” regarding the governor’s assertion that he knew nothing of the plan to close lanes on the George Washington Bridge in September, which caused major traffic conditions in Fort Lee, Sokolich told NBC’s “Meet the Press” yesterday.

The controversy erupted with the release on Wednesday of emails showing Christie’s deputy chief of staff Bridget Anne Kelly and allies appearing to plan lane closings in what critics said was a bid to punish Sokolich because he had declined to endorse Christie’s re-election effort. Christie fired Kelly on Thursday.

Sokolich said that Christie was “candid” in their meeting, but still expressed concerns.

“If he didn’t know, he certainly should have known,” Sokolich added. “I’ve always understood that the governor ran a very, very tight ship.”

Former mayor Rudy Giuliani also sounded off on the scandal yesterday, coming to Christie’s defense.

“Every administration … something goes wrong below them and then the press ask, ‘Gosh, how do they not know? How did they not realize?'” Giuliani said on ABC’s “This Week.” “[… He] says he didn’t realize. He says he didn’t know. I think it’s pretty darn credible.”