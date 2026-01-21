Four-alarm Brooklyn fire rips through warehouse on the waterfront

A fast-moving four-alarm blaze ripped through a Brooklyn waterfront warehouse on Wednesday afternoon, drawing scores of firefighters to battle the inferno.

According to FDNY sources, the department received 911 calls reporting that a fire began ripping through the warehouse located on a pier at 700 Columbia St. at around 12:38 p.m. on Jan. 21. In less than 10 minutes, it had escalated to a 2-alarm fire.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing over the Red Hook as the flames burst through the roof of the storage facility. By 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, the FDNY transmitted a fourth alarm, bringing more than 100 firefighters out to the location.

“The fire was blowing out the roof in multiple areas. It went to a second alarm very quickly,” Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said. “Happy to report, there are zero injuries.”

The FDNY said that over 200 firefighters and EMS personnel were deployed to quell the fire, which was brought under control at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders could be seen in multiple sections of the warehouse, shooting powerful beams of water into the rafters as smoldering pieces of wood and metal fell around them.

According to Chief of Operations Kevin Woods, the operations were made extremely difficult for firefighters due to the heavy winds and large cutting of objects inside.

“The weather was definitely a factor with the wind. The wind was carrying in the embers throughout this building and catching fire to multiple other bays. In total, we had about eight to 10 bays involved,” Chief Woods said. “Obstacles getting in the way always affect firefighter operations. It’s a very dangerous job. It’s a very physically demanding job as well.”

The warehouse is used by some 25 businesses to store refrigerated materials and food items, and although the FDNY reported that no employees suffered injuries, they said the building’s roof was in complete disrepair.

“We do have extensive damage, as you can see, to the roof area. This is a metal truss building, and the bottom cord of that truss is compromised. We’ll be working with the Department of Buildings to evaluate that,” Chief Woods added.