Four New York City museums among the top Instagrammable art institutions in the country

Let me take a selfie!

SINGULART presented research on the top 12 Instagrammable art museums in the United States. Guess which city was in the top 4? Of course, it was New York City!

“After more than 18 months of lockdowns and restrictions across the nation, it’s understandable that many of us are eager to get out and explore America’s many art museums and galleries,” said Marion Sailhen, Chief Curator at SINGULART. “The fact that they act as the perfect location for an impressive photo to share with our followers is just a bonus!”

The top ranking museum on the report was the Metropolitan Museum of Art, also known as Met, which reached 395.5k posts, followed by the Whitney Museum of American Art at number two with 323k posts. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) took third place in this list with 287k posts on Instagram. The fourth place spot is held by the Brooklyn Museum and has been reported with 238.7k posts on social platforms.

Galleries from other states who made the top 12 are National Portrait Gallery, located in Washington D.C. with 179.7k posts, Art Institute of Chicago with 171.3k posts, The Broad from Los Angeles took 7th place with 118k posts. Another Washington gallery National Gallery of Art reached 101k posts. Philadelphia Museum of Art gained 78k posts, Denver Art Museum 75k, Seattle Art Museum 66.3k and Milwaukee Art Museum 50k posts on Instagram.

Studies showed that searches for “museums near me” increased by +100% (Google search trends correct as of Sept. 30, 2021). It is not surprising, after being on lockdown, people want to diversify their everyday life and get closer to beauty, art and history.

To see more information about the museums you can visit www.singulart.com