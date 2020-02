Police Commissioner William Bratton disbanded the NYPD program that was accused of spying on Muslim communities. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Craig Barritt

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed on a Bronx street Tuesday, police said.

Robert Corbett, who lived about a mile from where he was killed, was hit several times in his torso just before noon. Police found 10 shell casings near 2375 Southern Blvd., by Crotona Park East.

Corbett was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he died about a half-hour later.

Police are looking for four people who may have been involved in the shooting — three men and one woman.