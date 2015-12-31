Four Seasons Hotel death: Connor Cummings fell while trying to take photos, NYPD says

A 24-year-old man fell to his death Wednesday night while scaling the Four Seasons Hotel in midtown to take photos, police said.

Connor Cummings, of Rockaway, New Jersey, and an 18-year-old friend were scaling scaffolding at the Four Seasons to take pictures when Cummings fell nine stories onto a lower rooftop below, cops added.

His friend alerted hotel security of the fall at about 11:15 p.m., and security in turn called police, cops said. Emergency personnel pronounced Cummings dead at the scene.

Police said it was raining heavily when Cummings slipped and plunged to his death.

The medical examiner will determine an official cause of death, but police said that Cummings’ injuries were consistent with injuries sustained in a fall.

The Four Seasons confirmed the fatal fall in a statement and said that the hotel is cooperating with authorities on the matter.

“The safety and security of our guests, patrons and employees is a top priority for us … Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to them,” Paula Dirks, director of marketing, said in a statement.

Charges have not been filed against the 18-year-old friend who was with Cummings at the time of the fall, cops said.