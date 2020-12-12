Four shot outside Brooklyn apartment building, cops seek suspects | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Four people were injured after someone fired a hail of bullets on a Brooklyn street on Saturday afternoon, police reported.

The victims, all men in their 20s and 30s, were hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening, authorities said.

Law enforcement sources said they were shot at about 4:06 p.m. on Dec. 12 in front of an apartment building at 574 Warren St. in Gowanus. Between five and seven shots were fired in all, sources said.

Officers from the 78th Precinct and EMS units responded to 911 calls about the shooting and found the four wounded men — ages 21, 23, 25 and 38 — at the location. Three of the victims were hit in the extremities (arms and legs) while a fourth victim was shot in the abdomen.

A witness at the scene, identified as Ms. Brown, told amNewYork Metro that one of the victims was an employee at the building complex, who wound up being shot in the stomach.

“I heard the shots, I ran outside to see if anyone was hit. The one victim I know personally,” she said. “He was on the way to go home when shots rang out. We gotta all hit the deck.”

Police officials swarmed the area looking for suspects and evidence. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.