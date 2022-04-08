Four teens sought for attacking man on Morningside Heights train

Detectives are looking for four boys who assaulted a man while riding the train in Morningside Heights this week.

According to police, at 4:20 p.m. on April 6, a 48-year-old old man was on a northbound B train when he got involved in a dispute with four unknown boys. The dispute escalated as the suspects punched the man in the face and arms and pulled out a sharp object and cut him on his forehead.

The suspects fled the train at the Cathedral Parkway–110th Street station and headed up to the street in an unknown direction. The victim was taken by private means to BronxCare Health System, where he was treated and released.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspects, described as 16 to 17 year old boys:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.