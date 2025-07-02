Lone wolf attacks remain a concern amid Fourth of July weekend: NYPD

New York is on high alert ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday, as law enforcement agents work to guard the Big Apple from any potential lone wolf attacks.

New York is on high alert ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday, as law enforcement agents work to guard the Big Apple from any potential lone wolf attacks.

Speaking from police headquarters on Wednesday afternoon, Commissioner Tisch underscored that although law enforcement is on high alert, there is currently no specific or credible threat.

The warnings from Tisch and Hochul, however, came weeks after the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a warning regarding the potential for lone wolf attacks — assaults committed by singular actors, such as the New Orleans truck assault on New Year’s Day and the firebombing of a Boulder, CO march in support of Israeli hostages last month.

“The NYPD and our federal partners are closely monitoring the threat from lone wolf actors who are motivated by world events. But I want to emphasize: there are no known specific or credible threats to this year’s celebration. Our intelligence division, joint terrorism task force partners, and counterterrorism teams continue to monitor every possible lead, both domestic and international, in real time,” Tisch said.

Out of an abundance of caution, Tisch revealed that defenses will be deployed across land, sea, and air, and will even include a flight restriction over a mile throughout the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza. This beefed-up security will also include thousands of additional officers at the big pyrotechnic display.

Meanwhile, Hochul also stated that she has had constant briefings over the last several weeks regarding the potential of lone wolf attacks. She is also ordering a height in the police presence.

“New York’s law enforcement personnel have already been in an increased alert posture following the recent conflict in the Middle East, but at my direction, State Police will have an increased presence at large events throughout the state, and we will be closely coordinating with local and federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of all involved,” Hochul said. “National Guard personnel also remain deployed at major transportation hubs, as well as at key bridges and tunnels within New York City. We are also actively monitoring social media activity and continue to be on high alert for any cyberthreats.”

Hochul also told the public to stay vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity.