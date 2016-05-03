Frankea Dabbs, who abandoned baby on Columbus Circle subway platform, found dead in St. Louis, police say

Her death has been ruled “suspicious,” police say.

A woman who abandoned her baby on the Columbus Circle station platform in July 2014 was found dead in the Mississippi River in St. Louis, police said Tuesday.

Frankea Dabbs, now 22, was fished out of the river on April 27 and her death ruled “suspicious,” according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

Dabbs was charged in 2014 with pushing her 10-month-old daughter’s stroller onto the platform at the Columbus Circle station and abandoning her. A woman found the baby girl there and waited about 20 minutes for Dabbs to come back before she flagged down authorities.

Dabbs, who had been living in North Carolina with her aunt just days before she showed up in New York, was tracked down on the Upper West Side about 12 hours later. She apparently told investigators at the time that she couldn’t take care of her daughter anymore.

The father of her daughter had been shot not long before inside their North Carolina home, her aunt had said.

Dabbs’ most recent address was listed as Opa-locka, Florida, a town just north of Miami.

It was not immediately clear what Dabbs was doing in St. Louis.