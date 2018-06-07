LATEST PAPER
Free bike helmets will be distributed by Speaker Corey Johnson’s office in West Village

Last year, there were almost 4,400 cyclist injuries in New York City — 1,260 of them in Manhattan, according to city data.

Veteran and aspiring city cyclists alike can grab

Photo Credit: Robert Benimoff

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
Bike riders in need of a helmet will have a chance to snag one at no cost this Saturday.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson will be giving away bicycle helmets for free between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in West Village on June 9. At Triangular Pedestrian Plaza at 6th Avenue between Greenwich Avenue and West 9th Street, experts will be on hand to help distribute the helmets, as well as teach people how to properly fit them on their head.

Johnson’s office said it wanted to provide New Yorkers with more awareness of traffic safety.

Over 778,000 New Yorkers reported riding a bike several times a month, according to the city’s health department.

Last year, there were 4,397 cyclist injuries and 24 cyclist deaths in accidents involving motor vehicles, according to the city’s Department of Transportation. DOT reported that 1,260 of those injuries and 9 of those deaths took place in Manhattan.

