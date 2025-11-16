With the MetroCard on its way out, the MTA is going all in on OMNY.

New Yorkers can score a free OMNY card at select train stations throughout the city, the MTA said on Friday.

The promo coincides with the end of MetroCard sales on Dec. 31. The first 400 straphangers to transfer their MetroCard balances at MTA customer service centers throughout the five boroughs starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18, will not have to pay for the new OMNY card; without the free giveaway, the price of an OMNY card ranges from $1 to $5.

The promotion also takes place before the MTA’s scheduled bus and subway fare hike in January; fares will increase from the current $2.90 to $3.

“As we prepare to say goodbye to the MetroCard, we want to make sure customers are aware of all the resources available at our growing number of customer service centers across the subway system,” MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara said. “Come to one of our existing centers to exchange your MetroCard for a fee-free OMNY card and experience the ease of tap and ride.”

The free OMNY cards will not have trip value pre-loaded.

Where the first 400 commuters can get a free OMNY card

The Bronx

161 St-Yankee Stadium

Fordham Rd.

Parkchester

Brooklyn

Atlantic Ave.-Barclays Center

Coney Island-Stillwell Ave.

Myrtle-Wyckoff Ave.

Manhattan

34 St-Penn Station

125 St.

168 St.

Fulton St.

Grand Central-42nd St.

Times Square-42nd St.

Queens

Flushing-Main St.

Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave.

Sutphin Blvd.-Archer Ave.-JFK Airport

Staten Island

St. George Staten Island Railway (open Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

“We’re making it as easy as possible for riders to switch to tap-and-ride by offering fee-free OMNY cards to the first 400 customers who exchange their MetroCards at customer service centers throughout the system,” Demetrius Crichlow, NYC Transit president, said.

Meanwhile, the MTA said MetroCards will still be accepted into 2026; the final acceptance date has yet to be announced. While the MTA is encouraging commuters to spend down the value on their MetroCards, remaining balances will be eligible for transfer or reimbursement two years from the expiration date on the MetroCard.