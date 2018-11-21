Thanksgiving dinner for 1,000 NYers in need served up by Salvation Army

More than 1,000 New Yorkers in need are expected to gather for a Thanksgiving feast in Manhattan.

The Salvation Army Greater New York is hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner, complete with all the fixings, at its headquarters at 120 W. 14th St. in Manhattan on Thursday. Free meals prepared by catering company Great Performances will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Many of the adults and families who come to us for Thanksgiving not only can’t afford a holiday meal, they have no one to share it with even if they could,” said Lt. Colonel Ricardo Fernandez, divisional leader of The Salvation Army Greater New York Division. “We not only give them a wonderful dinner, we also give them a sense of family, friendship, and acceptance. Often, a meal like this can be a first step in helping them rebuild their lives.”

Salvation Army volunteers also will be handing out winter coats, socks, bras and toiletries – just in time for the dangerously cold temperatures forecasted for Thursday and Friday.

New Yorkers who live in the outer boroughs aren’t being forgotten, either. The Salvation Army will be hosting Thanksgiving dinners at its centers in the Bronx (2121 Washington Ave. in Tremont) and Brooklyn (520 50th St. in Sunset Park) on Thursday.

By the end of the holiday weekend, the Salvation Army expects to have served more than 5,000 meals, handed out more than 2,000 holiday baskets and given away more than 3,000 turkeys and chickens in New York.