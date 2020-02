Enjoy sweeping views of New York City and beyond for free on May 24.

One World Trade Center is giving away free tickets to its observatory later this month.

Tickets are usually $32 for adults, but on May 24 you can enjoy sweeping views from atop the city’s highest tower for free between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The open house is being hosted by JetBlue, according to the observatory’s website.

All you need to do is head to oneworldobservatory.com and enter your information to receive two free tickets.

The observatory opened nearly a year ago on May 29, 2015.