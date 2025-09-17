“So no one told you life was gonna be this way,” but if you’ve ever wanted to hang out at “Central Perk” — the famous fictional coffeehouse on the classic sitcom “Friends” — you’re in luck.

A real Central Perk Coffeehouse is opening in Times Square this fall to welcome New Yorkers, tourists, and TV fans to step into the real-life version of the “Friends” characters’ favorite hangout.

To open in the heart of the Crossroads of the World on the corner of 7th Avenue and 47th Street, the java-joint’s layout will include the famous cozy orange sofa room, inspired by the iconic Central Perk couch.

The first one to open in New York — there’s a Central Perk Coffeehouse in, of all places, Boston — it will offer more than just nostalgic scenery reminiscent of a bygone era in TV. It will be a fully functioning cafe with an artisanal array of coffee drinks and series-inspired menu from Chef Tom Colicchio, the mastermind behind the eats at the Boston location.

“When we launched the first Central Perk Coffeehouse in Boston, our goal was always to expand to New York City, a place where fans and friends alike could create their own stories in the city where the series was set,” Paul Landino, CenPer Holdings, LLC, Company executive, said in a press release. “Opening in Times Square, known as the Crossroads of the World, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring that vision to life, offering creative coffee drinks and delicious food in a space that is both familiar and refreshingly modern.”

Central Perk will offer six original coffee blends, available in ground, whole bean, and compostable capsule formats. According to the press release, exclusive, “newly created merchandise” will also be available at the Times Square coffee shop.

“Friends” first debuted in 1994 and became an instant hit. It starred Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox and David Schwimmer.

However, whether any of the friends — or smelly cat — will stop by, remains to be seen.

New Yorkers can stay up to speed on the NYC opening date by visiting centralperk.com for updates and more information.