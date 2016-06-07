Fuel truck kills woman on bike in Bushwick, the NYPD says

The truck hit the woman as the driver was making a left turn, police said.

A cyclist in Brooklyn was hit and killed by a fuel truck early Tuesday, June 7, 2016, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frank Micelotta

A woman was hit and killed by a truck while riding a bike in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, police said.

Leah Sylvain, 27, was riding in Bushwick about 6:45 a.m. when a Peterbilt fuel truck hit her at the intersection of Evergreen Avenue and Hart Street, cops said. The driver was traveling north on Evergreen Avenue and made a left turn onto Hart Street when he struck Sylvain, the NYPD said.

When officers arrived, they found Sylvain on the ground with head trauma. She was transported to Woodhull Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver, Joseph Cherry, 52, of Brooklyn, remained at the scene and was taken into custody, police said. His charges include failure to yield and failure to exercise due care.