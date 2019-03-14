A Staten Island man considered a leader of the Gambino crime family was shot and killed after stepping outside his home Wednesday night, police said, in what they believe could be a gangland hit.

Francesco "Frank" Cali, 53, was gunned down after he went outside his home shortly after 8 p.m. to talk with someone, police said. He was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cali, who was of Sicilian heritage but born in the United States, had long been considered a rising star in the Gambino crime family, which in recent years had been in disarray. He was considered by FBI and other law enforcement officials to have been part of a group that included Domenico Cefalu, a reputed boss of the group.

The Sicilians, including Cefalu, are believed by the FBI to have taken the reins of the family after so many disastrous prosecutions of former bosses and high-ranked members in the aftermath of the death of John Gotti.

Mob experts have been wary about possible conflicts erupting in the crime family, particularly after Gotti's brother Gene, a reputed captain, recently was released from prison.