News GameStop offers retro console trade-in program at NYC stores Take your Nintendo 64 to GameStop. Photo Credit: Amazon By IVAN PEREIRA ivan.pereira@am-ny.com April 28, 2015 3:01 PM City gamers looking to relive their glory days are now in luck. GameStop began a pilot program at its New York stores this week that allows cutomers to trade in their old video game systems, games and accessories for credit. The old NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Playstation 1, Nintendo 64 and Sega Dreamcast products will be available for purchase once following a full inspection at GameStop's Refurbishment Operations Center in Texas. The chain said it would expand the program to other parts of the country, depending on demand. By IVAN PEREIRA ivan.pereira@am-ny.com Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.