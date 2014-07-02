Gaps persist in makeup of Manhattan’s office workers

A report released Wednesday shows rising gaps over the last two decades between Manhattan office workers and employees outside the white- collar world, men and women, and in the diversity of the workforce.

The report from City Comptroller Scott Stringer used U.S. Census data to show the differences those working in Manhattan offices from 1990 to 2012.

“While Manhattan’s office employees are working more and earning more overall, there are significant demographic disparities in these numbers that we must address,” Stringer said in a statement.

The size of Manhattan’s office workforce slightly increased to 1.2 million employees, but average salary shot up to $100,900, a 110% gap from employees that work outside an office, who made an average of $47,947. In 1990, there was a 75% gap between these workers, with blue-collar and other non-office workers making an average salary of $23,600.

Though the share of white office employees dropped to 60% from 66%, the number of black workers between 25 and 40 years of age fell to 11.1% in 2012, from 15.6% in 1990. Hispanics in Manhattan offices, however, grew to 12.2%, from nearly 10% in 1990.

The gaps between men and women include pay and number of hours worked. In 2012, men on average worked 42.3 hours a week, while women worked 38.1 hours a week on average. While the report notes gains among women in Manhattan’s legal sector, there was a decrease in women working as financial managers and in securities.