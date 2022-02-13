Get the FanDuel Super Bowl promo code for 56-1 odds right now

The FanDuel Sportsbook Super Bowl promo code is making one dramatic final push for new clients. Competition between the top sportsbooks is fierce, especially today, eliciting some top-level bonuses for those coming aboard.

With the FanDuel Super Bowl promo code automatically engaged using any link on this page, registrants unlock 56-1 odds on the winner of Bengals-Rams. This promotion boosts the moneyline odds on both teams to +5600. This means that a $5 correct wager on either team will return a $280 windfall for the new FanDuel member.

Cincinnati became the longest odds team to ever reach the Super Bowl, knocking off the top two AFC seeds to get here. Now, Joe Burrow’s Bengals will have to upend a Rams team hungry to avenge a poor showing in this game three seasons ago. Los Angeles is loaded with star talent and will play tonight in its home Sofi Stadium, but will that be enough?

FanDuel Super Bowl Promo Code Gives 56-1 Odds

Just compare this offer to the odds any normal bettor can get on Cincinnati and Los Angeles to get a true appreciation for how special it truly is. For instance, FanDuel currently has the Bengals listed at +168 on the moneyline. Thus, in order to win $280 with a Cincinnati win, a bettor would need to put $166.67 on the line. But, with this promotion, new FanDuel players need risk only $5 for the same return.

If it’s that dramatically different of a risk-reward for the underdogs, imagine what it does for the favored Rams. Los Angeles can be found with a -200 moneyline right now at FanDuel Sportsbook. In other words, a bettor must risk $560 to walk away with $280 from a Los Angeles victory. Again, by contrast, this FanDuel Super Bowl promo code allows its new users to risk just $5 on the Rams moneyline for a $280 cash payout.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Los Angeles Rams -198 -4 (-112) Over 48.5 (-110) Cincinnati Bengals +166 +4 (-108) Under 48.5 (-110)

A subtle, but arguably more important, detail about this deal centers around the way it pays out. Many Super Bowl sign-up promotions lure new users in only to pay them out their winnings in site credit. FanDuel, however, pays its winning registrants in straight cash.

This distinction is incredibly important, as a winning Super Bowl with FanDuel lets you get $280 straight into your pocket. With a site credit payout elsewhere, that site credit is only bonus cash until successfully wagered on a winning bet. If you lose the playthrough bet(s), your $280 would turn to dust, as if it never existed.

Steps to Get FanDuel Super Bowl Promo Code

FanDuel Sportsbook offers an unbeatable moneyline boost on SBLVI with a payout in cash. Yet, on top of that, FanDuel has also managed to make the sign-up process to obtain the promotion a breeze. New users can automatically activate the FanDuel Super Bowl promo code for 56-1 Super Bowl odds by following these easy steps:

to engage the offer. Fill out all necessary account registration information, such as full name, address, etc.

Make a first deposit into your new account of at least $10 using any of FanDuel’s funding options.

Select the Bengals or Rams moneyline within the app. Confirm your +5600 moneyline and lock in your $5 wager to win $280.

