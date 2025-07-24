Giants first two days of camp: Injuries, incentives, pick‑sixes & wrestling moves

Training camp is just heating up, and already we’ve got big narratives emerging. From Nabers’ toe to Thibodeaux’s new wrestling skills, here’s a deeper dive into what’s happening two days in.

1. Malik Nabers’ toe still an issue, but he’s still dominating

The rookie wideout is still cautiously managing that lingering toe injury, but don’t let that fool you on the field, Nabers looks every bit like a top‑tier weapon. He has consistently beaten defensive backs in one-on-one drills and made several highlight-reel touchdown receptions, according to Giants beat writer Jordan Raanan. The staff is rotating his reps and monitoring his workload closely, but he’s making plays and showing the speed and vision that made him a first‑round pick and a consensus top ten receiver in the league.

Coach Brian Daboll’s plan is simple: keep Nabers fresh, keep him on the field, and let him shine without injury risk. So far, that strategy is paying off but the big question is whether he can keep this pace up through preseason and into the regular season.

2. Dexter Lawrence secures $3 million in new incentives, and it’s well‑deserved

The Giants have added $3 million in incentives to defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence’s 2025 contract, according to sources. Lawrence was already set to earn $17 million this season as part of a deal that runs through 2027. While the additional incentives are not tied to future performance, they reflect the organization’s appreciation for Lawrence’s impact both on and off the field. After recording 9 sacks in just 12 games last season and continuing to serve as a vocal leader on defense, the All-Pro is being rewarded as a foundational piece of the franchise.

3. Rookie QB Jaxson Dart throws a pick‑six, and the team wants you not to film it

Dart’s first pass in an 11‑on‑11 looked like it was going to tight end Greg Dulcich, until it didn’t. Corner Nic Jones jumped the route, took it back for a pick‑six, and the clip quickly went viral. In fact, the Giants have been quick to add signs around the fan sections at camp, asking people to stop filming during team periods. Meanwhile, inside the bubble, there’s no panic. Dart rebounded with sharper reps on Day 2, completing throws to tight ends and wideouts, showing poise under pressure, and earning praise from coaches for learning from that pick‑six.With Russell Wilson firmly established as the starting quarterback and Jameis Winston serving as the backup, Jaxson Dart’s role remains focused on growth rather than leadership. Head coach Brian Daboll emphasized this approach, stating, “Competition? Sure. But right now it’s about processing and improving.” There is no cause for concern at this stage.

4. Kayvon Thibodeaux studies wrestling to become a pass‑rush closer

One of the most intriguing offseason developments involves Kayvon Thibodeaux, who took an unconventional approach to elevate his pass-rushing game. He has been working closely with wrestling coaches to refine his leverage, hand-fighting techniques, and takedown moves, aiming to turn pressures into more consistent sacks. Thibodeaux emphasized the importance of finishing plays, noting after practice that “finishes win games,” which motivated him to dedicate the spring to mastering wrestling techniques. After recording 5.5 sacks last season, this innovative training could spark a significant improvement in his performance. If Thibodeaux takes that next step, the Giants’ pass rush will become even more formidable, combining the talents of edge rusher Brian Burns, disruptive defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, and rising star Abdul Carter to create a dominant front.