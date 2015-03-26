Gilded age is over: Downton Abbey to shut down after next season

The sixth season of “Downton Abbey” will be its last,

Everybody out of the castle!

The sixth season of “Downton Abbey,” the most nominated British show in Emmy history and the most popular PBS drama of all time, will be its last, Carnival Films announced on Thursday.

“We wanted to close the doors of Downton Abbey when it felt right and natural for the story lines to come together and when the show was still being enjoyed so much by its fans,” executive producer Gareth Neame said in a statement.

But there may be a final, welcomed plot twist for fans of the compelling period drama: Neame told reporters in a Thursday conference call he and series creator Julian Fellowes were “definitely” contemplating a movie based on the show, according to Entertainment Weekly. Neame did not divulge details of the show’s denouement, which will begin airing in January.

“We can promise a final season full of all the usual drama and intrigue, but with the added excitement of discovering how and where they all end up,” he said.