Brooklyn teen arrested in shooting that injured 8-year-old girl, NYPD says

The girl was grazed in the head by a stray bullet in Canarsie, police said.

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting that injured an 8-year-old girl in Canarsie on Feb. 26, 2018, police said. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder a week after an 8-year-old girl was grazed in the head by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, police said.

Tajay Richards, of East Flatbush, was involved in an argument between a group of teens or young adults at a Popeyes at the intersection of 83rd Street and Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie at about 5:35 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, police said.

The dispute spilled out into the street and Richards fired several shots, they said. One of the bullets went through the window of a white van stopped at a light, gazing the girl in the back of the head, according to police.

The girl was treated for nonlife threatening injuries at a hospital. Other children and a 43-year-old woman in the van were not injured, police said.

Police had arrested another man in connection to the shooting, but he was later released. The NYPD then released surveillance photos of six suspects.

Richards was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal use of a firearm, among other charges.