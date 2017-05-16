Girlfriend stabs boyfriend to death in Manhattan apartment, NYPD says

Tania Rodas, of South Harlem, was arrested in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend on Monday, May 15, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: MTA

A woman was arrested after she stabbed her boyfriend to death in South Harlem on Monday, police said.

Tania Rodas, 37, and her 38-year-old boyfriend, who has not yet been identified, had a domestic dispute that turned fatal inside the apartment they shared on Central Park North, police said.

The boyfriend was found at about 6:50 p.m. with a stab wound to his upper chest, they said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it was unknown what the dispute was about.

Rodas was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.