Giuliani says he ‘saved more black lives’ than any mayor

He made the remarks after speaking out on the Michael Brown case.

After Rudy Giuliani was blasted for dismissing anger over the Michael Brown case in Ferguson and instead talking about black-on-black crime, the former NYC mayor said he has saved more black lives than his critics.

“I probably saved more black lives as mayor of New York City than any mayor in the history of the city with the possible exception of Mike Bloomberg,” Giuliani said on Fox & Friends Monday after his TV spat with author Michael Eric Dyson of Georgetown University.

Giuliani reiterated his comments from Sunday’s Meet the Press, where he told Dyson “white police officers won’t be there if you weren’t killing each other.” Dyson called those remarks a “false equivalency” and “the defensive mechanism of white supremacy at work in your mind.”

“I’d like to see if Dr. Dyson has ever saved as many lives in his community as I’ve saved,” Giuliani said Monday in response.

“The danger to a black child in America is not a white police officer,” he added. “The danger is another black.”