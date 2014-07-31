Glass pane falls from 25th floor at 40 West 57th Street, police say

The immediate area was closed to traffic.

At least five people were injured when a glass pane fell from the 25th floor of 40 West 57th Street just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Police said a construction worker had failed to secure his belt, causing him to start swinging and eventually hit the glass window, breaking it. He was taken to Roosevelt Hospital for minor injuries.

A woman on the street was also taken to Roosevelt Hospital with minor injuries from the falling glass. Another three people were treated on scene.

Fifty-Seventh Street between 5th and 6th Avenues was closed to traffic, but had re-opened by noon.