Gloria Steinem apologizes for ‘Bernie shaming’ on Bill Maher show

It appears the “Bernie shaming” engaged in by two powerful Hillary Clinton supporters backfired badly. Feminist icon Gloria Steinem apologized …

Gloria Steinem apologized on her Facebook page for criticizing young feminists who don’t support Hillary Clinton. Photo Credit: Red Rooster

It appears the “Bernie shaming” engaged in by two powerful Hillary Clinton supporters backfired badly.

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem apologized Sunday for asserting to talk show host Bill Maher that young women were attracted to the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign because “the boys are with Bernie.”

“In a case of talk-show Interruptus, I misspoke on the Bill Maher show recently, and apologize for what’s been misinterpreted as implying young women aren’t serious in their politics,” Steinem, 81, wrote on her Facebook page Sunday.

“Whether they gravitate to Bernie or Hillary, young women are activist and feminist in greater numbers than ever before,” Steinem said.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, 78, also incensed young feminists — and fueled a feminist social media firestorm — by chiding, during an introduction of Clinton in a New Hampshire rally on Saturday, “there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other.”

She later posted a statement on Twitter that said people should of course support the candidate who best supports their views, regardless of gender. “But if fair pay, reproductive rights, and other issues that directly affect women are your priority, then there is no better candidate than Hillary Clinton.”