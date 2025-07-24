Golden Krust opens at JFK Airport, bringing Caribbean flavors to southwest Queens

Travelers passing through JFK Airport can now enjoy Caribbean cuisine with the opening of a new Golden Krust location.

The popular fast-casual restaurant, known for its authentic Jamaican patties, jerk chicken and other dishes, opened in Terminal 8 at one of the country’s busiest airports on July 8, much to the delight of both hungry travelers and airport staff.

The new airport location will offer Caribbean classics served with a choice of rice, steamed vegetables and fried sweet plantains as well as the restaurant’s signature Jamaican patties. Available flavors include beef, chicken, jerk chicken and spinach.

The restaurant is open at baggage claim carousel 7 in Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, which serves American Airlines, British Airways, among other airlines.

Golden Krust has over 100 restaurants, but the JFK opening is the company’s first airport location. It is part of the airport’s ongoing $19 billion renovation and expansion project.

“We’re proud to bring a taste of the Caribbean to one of the world’s busiest airports,” said Steven Clarke, vice president of marketing at Golden Krust. “Opening in JFK Terminal 8 is more than just a milestone for Golden Krust—it’s a chance to welcome travelers from around the globe with the warmth, heritage, and bold offerings that have defined our brand for over 35 years.”

Company reps said the airport is still in “soft opening mode” but will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the coming months.

Golden Krust, founded in 1989, is a family-run business that grew from a single location in the Bronx to locations across eight states including Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Texas.

The restaurant is open 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., seven days a week. More information is at goldenkrust.com.