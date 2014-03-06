Quantcast
Good ‘fortune’ for Bronx Powerball winner

BEN WOLFORD/Special to amNewYork
March 6, 2014
Emma Duvoll, 75, won $2 million with Powerball picks from her fortune cookie numbers.

Emma Duvoll’s first good decision was to buy Chinese food. Her second good decision was to plug her fortune cookie numbers into a New York Lottery ticket.

Duvoll, 75, of the Bronx, won $2 million with those Powerball picks in the Feb. 1 drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. After taxes and fees, she gets to keep more than $1.2 million of it, which she says she’ll invest and use to visit family in Switzerland.

“I took some time contemplating what I will do with the money,” Duvoll said.

Three other recent winners were announced, as well, including a 60-year-old Brooklyn man who won $1 million and a 34-year-old Bronx woman who won $5 million. Another, Karen Axt, 53, of Manhattan, took second place in the Powerball drawing for $1 million.

“I’ve played the lottery I think seven times in my life,” said Axt, a patent attorney who was picking up dry cleaning when she bought the ticket. “I guess I was thinking I just needed something good to happen.”

