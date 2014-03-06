Good ‘fortune’ for Bronx Powerball winner

Emma Duvoll’s first good decision was to buy Chinese food. Her second good decision was to plug her fortune cookie numbers into a New York Lottery ticket.

Duvoll, 75, of the Bronx, won $2 million with those Powerball picks in the Feb. 1 drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. After taxes and fees, she gets to keep more than $1.2 million of it, which she says she’ll invest and use to visit family in Switzerland.

“I took some time contemplating what I will do with the money,” Duvoll said.

Three other recent winners were announced, as well, including a 60-year-old Brooklyn man who won $1 million and a 34-year-old Bronx woman who won $5 million. Another, Karen Axt, 53, of Manhattan, took second place in the Powerball drawing for $1 million.

“I’ve played the lottery I think seven times in my life,” said Axt, a patent attorney who was picking up dry cleaning when she bought the ticket. “I guess I was thinking I just needed something good to happen.”