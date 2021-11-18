Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Just in time for the holiday season, Google has donated $100,000 to City Harvest, one of the oldest and largest food banks in New York City, on behalf of their “Google Food For Good” movement.

According to Emily Ma, Google’s Head of Food for Good, the initiative is a subsidiary of Google that is “committed to addressing food insecurity across America.” Alongside their donation to City Harvest, Google has donated a total of $1 million to a select 20 food pantries across the country, as well as introduce new mobile capabilities that link individuals to food sources, including: a “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Information Panels, Food Bank Locator on Google Search and Maps, and an EBT Payment Option,” according to a recent press release.

“With the launch of these new features, we’re working to ensure that all Americans get the information they need to put food on their tables,” says Ma, “and we’re proud to highlight the organizations doing the critical work to tackle food insecurity head on.”

In New York, according to Google, searches for “food donations near me” were heightened by 50% in 2021, and “search interest in EBT reached an all-time high.” Synchronously, based on data acquired by Google, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis that soon ensued, only intensified the food crisis nation-wide— stating that “one in eight people will face food insecurity during their lifetimes.”

However, thanks to Google’s generosity, City Harvest is now able to further enhance their undertakings through the utilization of the donated funds and their network of over 400 different pantries, kitchens and shelters across the five boroughs, to deliver free, nutritious meals to millions of hungry New Yorkers.

Jerome Nathaniel, City Harvest’s Director of Policy and Government Relations, is extremely appreciative of Google’s support, not only for the donated funds, but also for the digital resources that they launched.

“We know that most of the people that use our services rely on SNAP or EBT to make ends meet,” said Nathaniel.

“So it’s just really critical that organizations like Google and others are doing the great work to share these resources. They can provide these resources, but it’s equally important to make sure that people know about it and where it is in their neighborhood.”

Google’s newest digital services are critical in assisting those hungry individuals, as they allow for a more convenient way to seek help from the comfort of their phone. According to Ma, the Food Bank Locator on Google Search and Maps now supplies users with up-to-date information about the food banks and pantries in their vicinity, including “hours of operation, services, types of donations accepted at their location, and appointment availability where applicable.”

Additionally, the “SNAP” Information Panels give individuals the ability to search for the service and obtain immediate options to help them learn about their eligibility, as well as discover how to qualify for the program. Users can also access the EBT Payment Option to locate nearby stores and markets that accept EBT as a valid payment option.

“Connecting people to free emergency food is more important than ever,” says Nathaniel. “We are so thankful to Google for helping New Yorkers access the food they need this holiday season. We work hard, but there’s always more work to do.”