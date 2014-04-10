LATEST PAPER
25° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
25° Good Afternoon
News

Google Glass on sale to public next week

Google will make the wearable device available to

Google will make the wearable device available to more than just the select group. Photo Credit: Getty Images

By REUTERS
Print

Google Inc will take online orders for its Glass wearable gadget on April 15, in its biggest push to get the $1,500 wraparound Web-ready glasses out to the U.S. public.

For a limited time starting Tuesday, Google will make the wearable device available to more than just the select group of users such as apps developers in its Glass Explorer program.

In a blog post, Google did not say how many pairs it would sell, just that the quantity would be limited.

"Every day we get requests from those of you who haven't found a way into the program yet, and we want your feedback too," the company said on a Thursday blogpost.

"That's why next Tuesday, April 15th, we'll be trying our latest and biggest Explorer Program expansion experiment to date. We'll be allowing anyone in the U.S. to become an Explorer by purchasing Glass."

Many tech pundits expect wearable devices to go mainstream this year, extending smartphone and tablet capabilities to gadgets worn on the body, from watches to headsets. Google has run campaigns in the past to drum up public involvement, including inviting people to tweet under the hashtag #ifihadglass for a chance to buy a pair of the glasses.

Google Glass has raised privacy concerns, prompting some legislators to propose bans on the gadget.

By REUTERS

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid A who's who of 2020 presidential contenders
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants