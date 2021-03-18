Google to invest 250 million into NYC this year, plans to hire low-income BIPOC New Yorkers | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Google announced that it plans to invest over $250 million into New York throughout 2021.

During the year, Google plans to continue to build out Google’s campus presence in New York City. Additionally, Google announced plans to invest more than $7 billion and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs across the United States this year.

“This is a massive investment in New York City by Google,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Today’s announcement shows how we are driving a recovery for all of us. Our economy is going to come back stronger and fairer than ever by creating thousands upon thousands of new tech jobs, supporting small businesses and showing the world the strength of New York City’s diverse, unparalleled workforce.”

“I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life. Google wants to be a part of that recovery. That’s why we plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet.

For over 20 years Google has had a presence in New York and has over 11,000 full-time employees throughout the state. The company plans to invest in a long-term campus presence in Manhattan with plans to create a 1.7 million-square-foot office space in Hudson Square.

Google’s latest NYC addition at St. John’s Terminal at 550 Washington St. topped off in November 2020 and is expected to be finished in 2022 and occupied in 2023. Construction on a facility at Pier 57 is underway and when completed will contain an events center, public retail amenities and about 320,000 square feet of office space occupied by Google. The site at Pier 57 will also have 24,000 square feet of community space for education programs and environmental programs run by the Hudson River Park Trust, and an additional 5,000 square feet of open public space.

Google is also working to develop a representative workforce and the company believes that as one of the most diverse cities in the country, New York is key to Google’s racial equity and inclusivity commitments. In 2020, Pichai signed on to the NYC CEO Jobs Council, which is a coalition of employers aiming to hire 100,000 low-income Black, Latinx and Asian New Yorkers over the next ten years.

“I’m grateful for Google’s commitment to the future of New York City and to our diverse workforce,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer. “As we begin our road to recovery, this $250 million investment is welcome news for New Yorkers and is a sign of the vitality and strength of New York’s technology sector.”

“Google’s commitment to our City reaffirms what has always been true: the talent and diversity of New Yorkers is unrivaled, and, despite the challenges of this past year, our future is bright,” said Steven Rubenstein, Chairman of the Association for a Better New York. “This investment in our tech ecosystem reinforces New York as a hub for growth, diversity, and innovation and we are grateful for Google’s vote of confidence.”