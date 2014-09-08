LATEST PAPER
35° Good Evening
SEARCH
35° Good Evening
News

Gov. Christie allows sports gambling in New Jersey

The Trump Plaza ,which is scheduled to close,

The Trump Plaza ,which is scheduled to close, is viewed in Atlantic City on July 29, 2014 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Getty Images/Spencer Platt

By HEATHER SENISON heather.senison@am-ny.com
Print

In an apparent attempt to save Atlantic City from circling the drain, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie issued a directive Monday allowing sports gambling in his state.

The Atlantic City gambling industry has struggled immensely this year, resulting in the Showboat and Revel casinos closing last week and Trump Plaza slated to shut its doors on Sept. 16.

According to a statement from Christie's office, federal court rulings found nothing in New Jersey state law that prohibits sports gambling at racetracks and casinos.

However, gambling on college games played in New Jersey or on games the state's college teams are playing elsewhere would not be allowed.

It was reported yesterday that casinos and racetracks are allowed to offer sports gambling immediately, though as of press time none publicly said they would.

By HEATHER SENISON heather.senison@am-ny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants