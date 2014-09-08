Gov. Christie allows sports gambling in New Jersey

In an apparent attempt to save Atlantic City from circling the drain, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie issued a directive Monday allowing sports gambling in his state.

The Atlantic City gambling industry has struggled immensely this year, resulting in the Showboat and Revel casinos closing last week and Trump Plaza slated to shut its doors on Sept. 16.

According to a statement from Christie's office, federal court rulings found nothing in New Jersey state law that prohibits sports gambling at racetracks and casinos.

However, gambling on college games played in New Jersey or on games the state's college teams are playing elsewhere would not be allowed.

It was reported yesterday that casinos and racetracks are allowed to offer sports gambling immediately, though as of press time none publicly said they would.