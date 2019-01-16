News Government shutdown workers get help from NYC businesses offering free services, food If you're a federal worker without a paycheck, here are a few places in the city offering help. Transportation Security Administration agents and other federal workers not receiving a paycheck because of the government shutdown are being offered free food and other services by New York City businesses. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated January 16, 2019 3:42 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Furloughed federal workers in New York are finding help right in their communities. As the government shutdown stretches on, businesses and organizations have stepped up to offer struggling workers free meals, services and more. If you’re a federal worker without a paycheck, here are a few places in the city offering help. Funbars Government Meal Plan Entrepreneur Michael Sinensky, who owns hospitality company Simple Venue, is offering an array of specials and free services for workers affected by the shutdown. In order to take advantage of the so-called Funbars Government Meal Plan, workers need to email shutdown@funbars.com or call 212-677-2900. All six Juice Shop locations are providing free fresh pressed juice for breakfast. Sushi by Bou at Jue Lan Club in the Flatiron District is providing free lunch. For dinner, Sidebar in Union Square is offering a free entrée and a Bud Light draft. Hudson Terrace is letting affected workers skip the line, with no cover charge, on Friday and Saturday nights. Once inside, relax with a complimentary drink. Free entry at New York-Historical Society Furloughed employees with a valid federal ID can bring one guest with them to the museum, located at 170 Central Park West, for free. The “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” exhibit, however, is not included. Hudson News discount for TSA and customs workers Hudson Group, which owns Hudson News stands in the city’s airports, is offering workers with the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection a 20 percent discount on all food, drinks and “core store products.” Brrrn complimentary workout Affected federal workers with a valid government ID can blow off some steam with a free workout from Brrrn at its flagship studio, located at 107 W. 20th St. in the Flatiron District. Free admission at BAM Rose Cinemas Federal workers impacted by the shutdown can enjoy a healthy dose of escapism at BAM Rose Cinemas, located at 30 Lafayette Ave. in Brooklyn. The theater is offering free admission, Monday through Thursday, to the first showing of any film currently playing. To take advantage of the offer, workers must present a federal employee ID at the box office. Hunger Free America's Fed Food hotline and website Federal workers and contractors can call 855-859-4647 or visit HungerFreeAmerica.org/FedFood for help finding food resources that are closest to home. Free massage in Brooklyn Three clinical massage studios in Brooklyn – Massage Williamsburg, Massage Greenpoint and Massage Outpost (DUMBO) – are offering free one-hours massages to federal workers who present a government ID when they arrive for the session. The offer lasts through Jan. 20. Workers can make an appointment online or call a specific location to reserve a time. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic MTA funding, more at risk as gov't shutdown drags onThe MTA said a prolonged government shutdown would be "bad news" for customers. What's open (and closed) during the partial gov't shutdownThe state is paying to keep the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island open. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.