Furloughed federal workers in New York are finding help right in their communities.

As the government shutdown stretches on, businesses and organizations have stepped up to offer struggling workers free meals, services and more.

If you’re a federal worker without a paycheck, here are a few places in the city offering help.

Funbars Government Meal Plan

Entrepreneur Michael Sinensky, who owns hospitality company Simple Venue, is offering an array of specials and free services for workers affected by the shutdown. In order to take advantage of the so-called Funbars Government Meal Plan, workers need to email shutdown@funbars.com or call 212-677-2900.

All six Juice Shop locations are providing free fresh pressed juice for breakfast.

Sushi by Bou at Jue Lan Club in the Flatiron District is providing free lunch.

For dinner, Sidebar in Union Square is offering a free entrée and a Bud Light draft.

Hudson Terrace is letting affected workers skip the line, with no cover charge, on Friday and Saturday nights. Once inside, relax with a complimentary drink.

Free entry at New York-Historical Society

Furloughed employees with a valid federal ID can bring one guest with them to the museum, located at 170 Central Park West, for free. The “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” exhibit, however, is not included.

Hudson News discount for TSA and customs workers

Hudson Group, which owns Hudson News stands in the city’s airports, is offering workers with the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection a 20 percent discount on all food, drinks and “core store products.”

Brrrn complimentary workout

Affected federal workers with a valid government ID can blow off some steam with a free workout from Brrrn at its flagship studio, located at 107 W. 20th St. in the Flatiron District.

Free admission at BAM Rose Cinemas

Federal workers impacted by the shutdown can enjoy a healthy dose of escapism at BAM Rose Cinemas, located at 30 Lafayette Ave. in Brooklyn. The theater is offering free admission, Monday through Thursday, to the first showing of any film currently playing. To take advantage of the offer, workers must present a federal employee ID at the box office.

Hunger Free America's Fed Food hotline and website

Federal workers and contractors can call 855-859-4647 or visit HungerFreeAmerica.org/FedFood for help finding food resources that are closest to home.

Free massage in Brooklyn

Three clinical massage studios in Brooklyn – Massage Williamsburg, Massage Greenpoint and Massage Outpost (DUMBO) – are offering free one-hours massages to federal workers who present a government ID when they arrive for the session. The offer lasts through Jan. 20. Workers can make an appointment online or call a specific location to reserve a time.