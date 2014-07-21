Gov. Andrew Cuomo stomping Rob Astorino in re-election bid

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is steamrolling over his GOP challenger by 37 points in a poll of likely voters released Monday.

In his first re-election bid, Cuomo takes 60% of the vote against Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who gets 23%, according to the Siena College Poll of voters.

While Cuomo has a challenge from his left flank for the Democratic nomination in Fordham law professor Zephyr Teachout, the governor is in good standing with 80% of Democratic voters surveyed. Cuomo also pulls support from 56% of unaffiliated voters and nearly a third of Republican voters.

“With a little more than a hundred days until voters go to the polls, Astorino has a gigantic hole to climb out of to even make the race for governor competitive,” said Sienna College pollster Steven Greenberg.

As for Cuomo’s stewardship of New York, nearly half of voters surveyed said the state is “on the right track,” while 40% said its headed in the wrong direction. But after four years of having Cuomo in Albany, 32% said New York is better and 45% said the state is about the same; 22% said New York is worse off.

Lawmakers should be envious of those numbers: 65% agreed with the statement that “state legislators do what’s best for them and their political friends and it never surprises me when another one gets indicted.”