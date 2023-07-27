Governor, mayor warn of scorching heat wave expected to bake Big Apple

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams issued a stark warning to New Yorkers on Thursday to avoid unnecessary time in the sun, with temperatures are expected to skyrocket over the next several days.

Residents of the five boroughs could be seen wiping their brows and shielding themselves from the beaming sun with umbrellas as an excessive heat warning went into effect for the Big Apple. Both the governor and mayor touted the National Weather Service’s warning on July 27, imploring those who are able to stay out of the heat to remain home while cautioning those who have to make the trek outside to take proper precautions.

“New Yorkers should take every precaution they can over these next few days to stay cool and stay safe as the combination of extreme heat and humidity will pose a significant health risk for vulnerable New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration will be closely monitoring the weather impacts and we encourage New Yorkers to stay hydrated, have a plan if you need to cool off and look after our vulnerable neighbors and loved ones during this time.”

Governor Hochul stressed that 500 cooling centers have opened all around the city and that park swimming pools will also operate with extended hours in an effort to keep people cool. Mayor Adams went further still, calling the access to cooling a matter of life or death. Hizzoner likewise stressed that the city is undergoing a climate disaster.

“We are witnessing these high temperatures and other weather-related disasters. Just a few days ago, potentially, we had a weather condition, a potential tornado that had possibly hit here,” Adams said. “But, over and over again, we’re experiencing what we have not witnessed in the past in this region and we need to be clear when we talk about hot weather. Heat kills more New Yorkers every year than any other kind of extreme weather event.”

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-90s this weekend, coupled with extreme humidity that pols say will bring the heat index up to a feel of over 100 degrees — greatly increasing the risk of heat stroke and other heat related health risks

This also puts low-income families at risk who may not be able to afford air conditioners and therefore will need assistance from the federal government, Adams added.

“Up to 25% of New Yorkers in some low-income neighborhoods don’t have access to an air conditioner, let alone the money to turn those air conditioners on,” the mayor remarked. “We need the federal government to fund this program, so low-income New Yorkers can pay their utility bills this summer.”

The heat advisory is expected to end on Saturday, July 29.