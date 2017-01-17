Governors Island to open early this spring, feature new restaurant

Nearly 600,000 people visited Governors Island last year, the Trust for Governors Island said.

Governors Island will open on May 1, 2017, a month earlier than it has in the past, the city announced on Jan. 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert

More love for Guv!

The city announced on Tuesday that Governors Island will open its 2017 season on May 1, adding an extra month for visitors.

In addition to the 150 acres of grassy fields and views of the skyline, the island will offer a new restaurant, Island Oyster, that will serve locally sourced seafood in an open air setting.

Last year, nearly 600,000 people visited Governors Island, more than 75 percent of whom were city residents, according to the Trust for Governors Island, the nonprofit that runs the green space.

The park will be open daily until Oct. 1 with extended hours on weekends, Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day.

Ferries will leave from lower Manhattan on all days and from Brooklyn’s Pier 6 on weekends and holidays.