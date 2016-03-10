Gowanus Inn & Yard, Estate at Ravel, among NYC’s upcoming hotels

NYC & Company says 124 hotels are in the pipeline for 2016 and beyond.

Nearly 60 million tourists are expected to flock to New York this year, and it looks like more of them will be spending their nights outside Manhattan.

Since 2014, 61 hotels have opened in the city and 124 more are in the pipeline for 2016 and beyond, according to new data from NYC & Company. Within the next three years, New York is expected to add nearly 26,000 new rooms, doubling the total citywide since 2006, desite the large presence of Airbnb and other home share services that have made a significant dent on the industry at large.

NYC & Company, the city’s tourism wing, said more and more visitors have shown an interest in visiting the outer boroughs, fueling a growth in hotel construction in places like Downtown Brooklyn and Long Island City, which have the added benefit of being in close proximity to Sunnyside, Gowanus and other increasingly popular neighborhood attractions.

“There are different neighborhoods that show the hotel demand is outpacing the supply,” said Chris Heywood, an NYC & Company spokesman, a fact especially driven home by the fact that average daily room rates for hotels citywide was a whopping $292 in 2015.

Although 72 of the new hotels will be located in Manhattan, such as the 40-story Renaissance Midtown on West 35th Street that’s slated to open this spring, Brooklyn and Queens will have a combined 44 buildings go up in the near future.

These include the Gowanus Inn & Yard and the Estate at Ravel in Long Island City.

By comparison, Brooklyn and Queens accounted for 12 of the new hotels built in the last two years.

Lisa Linden, a spokeswoman for the Hotel Association of New York City, credited the increased marketing of the outer boroughs by the city for the new hotel construction.

Starting in 2013, NYC & Company began a marketing push to draw returning visitors outside of the usual comfort zones, spotlighting neighborhoods such as Port Richmond, Jackson Heights and Sunset Park in a worldwide multimedia campaign.

“If the city’s tourism sector is strong in every borough, it should bode well for the hotel industry in every borough,” Linden said.

There were about 421,300 leisure and hospitality jobs in the city last year, a 3.5% jump from 2014. Linden said hotel employees are part of the “lifeline” of the city’s job market, because many of those men and women go on to have long, fulfilling careers in New York.

And it’s not just the hotel workers that are getting the financial boost, said Dan Biederman, the president of the 34th Street Partnership.

“You can hear about ten languages in Bryant Park over a lunchtime,” he said in a statement,

City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), said he too has seen an outpouring of tourist support for the mom and pop’s in western Queens over the last few years and welcomed the news about the larger numbers. He noted, however, that the city needs to make sure that the new hotel space doesn’t infringe on what made those outer boroughs attractive in the first place.

“It helps to make our community more prosperous and well trafficked,” he said of the new hotels in his district. “But there are some cautionary tales as well with having too many hotels, especially in residential neighborhoods.”

Here are some hotels that are slated to open in outer borough neighborhoods this year, according to NYC & Company:

Holiday Inn Brooklyn Downtown, 300 Schemerhorn St.

245 rooms

Expected to open in this month

The Estate at Ravel, 8-08 Queens Plaza South

54 rooms

Expected to this spring

The William Vale, 55 Wythe Avenue

183 rooms

Expected to open in May

Wyndham Garden Hotel LaGuardia South, 92-77 Queens Blvd.

50 rooms

Expected to open mid 2016

Gowanus Inn & Yard, 645 Union Street

78 rooms

Expected opening Summer 2016

aloft Hotel Long Island City, 27-45 Jackson Avenue

176 rooms

Expected opening December 2016