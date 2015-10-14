Gracie Mansion to hold historical art show, resume public tours

Following two years of repairs, Gracie Mansion is re-opening to the public next month.

Gracie Mansion is being re-opened to the public next month after nearly two years of repairs and to celebrate the occasion, the mayor’s office is showcasing the city’s diverse history through art.

Gracie Mansion tours will resume next month and to kick off the milestone, there will be an open house art tour on Oct. 25 titled “Windows on the City: Looking Out at Gracie’s New York.” The tour features art and historical items from 1763 to 1825.

One of the key items is the original The Gradual Emancipation Act of New York State, 1799, which called for children of slaves to be freed mid-adulthood.

“The New York City experience has always been one of many peoples and many cultures. I’m delighted that this new installation will reflect our vibrant history — and remind us all that this city is always at its best when we make room for everyone,” the mayor said in a statement.

The mansion has been closed for public tours due to renovations, including roof repair, since de Blasio and his family moved in.

Interested applicants for the open house can apply for tickets to the show on Oct. 19 by logging onto www.nyc.gov/GracieOpenHouse. Public tours of the mansion will resume on Nov. 10, and the same artwork will be on display.

The mayor will also once again open his home for a Halloween party to the public. More information on that party will come in the next few days.