LATEST PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
49° Good Afternoon
News

Spanish graffiti artists tag subway trains in Manhattan, Brooklyn, NYPD says

The NYPD conferred with Interpol in Spain to confirm the graffiti was of Spanish origin.

Spanish graffiti artists vandalized several MTA subway trains,

Spanish graffiti artists vandalized several MTA subway trains, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Three Spanish graffiti artists were arrested after they vandalized several subway cars in Manhattan and Brooklyn, police said Friday.

An MTA employee spotted Ricardo Espinola-Martinez, 36, Ignacio Dominguez-Robles, 39, and Manuel Cobano-Pareja, 40, wearing masks inside a car near the 168th Street station train yards in Washington Heights on April 11, police said. That same night, two trains in the yard were vandalized, they said.

The three men had come to the United States on April 8, police said.

The NYPD’s Special Projects unit determined that the graffiti tags were European and conferred with Interpol in Spain to confirm they were of Spanish origin, the department said.

With the license plate number from the MTA employee, police located the trio’s car, a rental from Newark Airport, on April 15 near the Utica Avenue subway station in Crown Heights. They found the three men in the station’s storage area where they were writing tags on other train cars, cops said.

The three use the tags “ORUS,” “SEN/JABATO” and “TATE/ASIA,” according to police.

They were arrested without incident and charged with criminal mischief, making graffiti, criminal trespass, among other charged, police said.

The investigation was ongoing.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden Which Democrat will run for president in 2020?
Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, spoke after appearing Stormy Daniels' attorney on Cohen
President Donald Trump recently tweeted about James Comey, Trump calls Western airstrikes on Syria 'perfectly executed'
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of L Bike Train to offer strength in numbers during shutdown