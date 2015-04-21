Grand Central Terminal saving green on energy

Grand Central Terminal got greener to help the MTA save some green.

Officials Tuesday announced the completion of an energy-saving project that would cut $2.5 million a year off energy costs. The $25 million project started in 2012 includes upgrades to the transit hub’s cooling system, with temperature controls and chillers.

The upgrades will mean a reduction of 11,200 tons of greenhouse gas emissions, according to officials.

“This undertaking is the largest energy efficiency project in the MTA’s history and will reap benefits for this terminal for decades to come-all with no upfront costs to Metro-North,” with capital expenses covered by New York Power Authority with money saved from reduced energy consumption, said MTA chief Thomas Prendergast in a statement.