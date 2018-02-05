Suspect in Greenwich Village attacks remains at large, police say

The man assaulted three people in three separate incidents, the NYPD said.

The suspect in a series of attacks in Greenwich Village Saturday night is still at large, police said Monday.

The male suspect approached and assaulted three victims in three separate incidents on Christopher Street before running away, authorities said.

He is believed to a be a 6-foot male in his mid-20s, police said. Surveillance photos released by the NYPD showed the man wearing all dark clothing on Saturday, when he was last seen.

In the first attack, at approximately 10 p.m., the suspect approached a 22-year-old woman near 78 Christopher St. and struck her across the face, cops said. Following the assault, the victim, who suffered a small laceration to her lip, was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital for treatment, according to police. She was in stable condition, police said.

Two minutes later, the man approached another pedestrian near 81 Christopher St. and repeated his assault, inflicting a laceration to the victim’s nose before fleeing, police said. The 35-year-old victim also was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital and was declared stable, according to cops.

In the third attack, roughly a minute after the second assault, the suspect hit a 60-year-old man walking near 74 Christopher St. The victim suffered a laceration to his mouth, but declined any medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Since the assaults, there have not been any more reports of attacks that fit this pattern, police said on Monday.

Cops are asking the public’s help in identifying the man. Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.