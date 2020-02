The body was found in a car parked on the corner of Grand and Thompson streets, police said.

A 59-year-old man was found dead in a car in SoHo early Wednesday, police said.

The man, Mehari Bokrezion, of Greenwich Village, appeared to have died of a heart attack.

He was found at about 6:30 p.m. inside the car, which was parked near the corner of Grand and Thompson streets, police said.

The medical examiner will determine Bokrezion’s cause of death, but police do not suspect criminality in the incident.