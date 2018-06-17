News 3 men shot in Greenwich Village hookah bar dispute, police say One 29-year-old man was shot in his calf, a 27-year-old was shot in the groin area and a 33-year-old was shot in the leg and back, according to the NYPD. Police said three men were shot at a Greenwich Village hookah bar on Sunday morning. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com June 17, 2018 9:58 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Three men were injured in a shooting at a Greenwich Village hookah bar on Sunday morning, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:47 a.m. at Falucka, a hookah bar with belly dancing at 152 Bleecker St., after what police think was a dispute inside the location, they said. Police aren't sure whether the shooting took place inside or outside the bar. A 29-year-old was shot in his calf and a 27-year-old was shot in the groin area while a 33-year-old was shot in the leg and back, according to the NYPD. All three men were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition, police said. There were no immediate suspects, but the investigation is ongoing, police said. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.