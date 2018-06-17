LATEST PAPER
Police said three men were shot at a Greenwich Village hookah bar on Sunday morning.

Three men were injured in a shooting at a Greenwich Village hookah bar on Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at about 3:47 a.m. at Falucka, a hookah bar with belly dancing at 152 Bleecker St., after what police think was a dispute inside the location, they said. Police aren't sure whether the shooting took place inside or outside the bar.

A 29-year-old was shot in his calf and a 27-year-old was shot in the groin area while a 33-year-old was shot in the leg and back, according to the NYPD.

All three men were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition, police said.

There were no immediate suspects, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

