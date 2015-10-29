Subway rider who put his feet up on seat nabbed by cops for a January murder

A subway rider put his feet up on the seats in Manhattan — and ended up being busted by transit cops for a grisly murder in Brooklyn in January, police officials said.

Gregory White, 43, was spotted by officers on the downtown A train at the Columbus Circle station with his shoes on the seat about 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.

When police searched his name, they saw that he was wanted for questioning in a Sea Gate homicide, near Coney Island, in January.

Victoria Hammond, 58, was found naked and stabbed in her neck and torso in the living room of her home on West 37th Street between Mermaid and Neptune avenues, according to police officials.

White, believed to have been seeing Hammond, confessed to the murder at the Brooklyn South homicide unit, officials added.

He told detectives that they got into an argument while she was naked, and that she tried to stab him with a knife. He said he was able to get the knife from her and that the homicide happened in self-defense.

The weapon has not been recovered.

He was charged with second-degree murder and weapon possession, according ot court papers.

White had been arrested twice in the past — once for trespassing in Sea Gate earlier this year and for an out-of-state warrant from Virginia in 2007, officials said. It was not clear what the warrant was for.

White could not be immediately reached, and no information for his lawyer was available. He arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Thursday night, and is being held without bail at Rikers Island.